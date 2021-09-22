Reading football temporarily halts play

READING, Pa. - The Reading High School football team is temporarily shutting down due to COVID-19 concerns. A spurt of recent reschedules over the past month in Berks County has led to the halt. 

The team is currently waiting through a testing and tracing period to have a better idea as to when the Red Knights can return to the field. 

So far on the season, Reading sits at 1-3. They were set to face North County from Maryland this Friday.