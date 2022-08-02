READING, Pa. - Reading coming back home after ending their long road trip with a win. The Fightin Phils would come up just short in their series opener with Hartford, 4-2.
Logan O'Hoppe playing in his final game as a Fightin, as he was just traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday afternoon. The catcher went 2-for-2 in his final appearance in Baseballtown.
The Fightins would tie this one up in the bottom of the sixth at two-runs apiece, but the Yard Goats would strike right back to break it up.
Reading will look to bounce back on Wednesday.