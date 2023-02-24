READING, Pa. - Reading continuing to role through their competition, after an undefeated Berks season, the Red Knights opened District play with a, 69-58 win over Chambersburg.
The Red Knights holding onto a lead throughout the night, improving upon their lead after each break.
Ruben Rodriguez doing a bulk of the damage for the Red Knights offensively, finishing with 42 points. Reading gets one game closer to another District title game.
Waynesboro awaits the Red Knights in Monday nights semifinals.