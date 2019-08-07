Reading tops Hartford for 5th straight win

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils won their series opener over the Hartford Yard Goats 5-4 on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. With the win, the Fightins (29-18) keeps their five-game lead in the eastern division with just 26 games left in the regular season.

Hartford jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Baseballtown, but the R-Phils plated their first run in the third inning to start comeback. Reading then tied the game and took a 5-3 lead later that inning.

The Yard Goats plated one run in the fourth, but they couldn't get anymore as the Fightins held on for the win.

Julian Garcia earned the win, his first this season. Darick Hall piloted Reading's offense as he reached base three times in key spots.

The two teams are scheduled to play on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.