Friday night featured a full slate of big basketball games in Berks County. The spotlight was on the Muhlenberg as the undefeated Muhls welcomed Reading High in front of a sell-out crowd. The Red Knights spoiled the fun for the fans as they handed Muhlenberg their first loss of the season with a 74-52 final score.
In another Berks battle, Brandywine Heights defeated Kutztown 52-43. Prior to that contest, Kutztown honored Richard Braucher with a banner in the gymnasium to recognize his career. He was named Pennsylvania Mr. Basketball in 1965 and went on to play at NC State.
Kutztown's Marlon Creech finished with a game-high 18 points in the loss for the Cougars. Reading High's Daniel Alcantara posted a game-high 26 points.