Reading tops Trenton, 5-3

TRENTON, N.J. - Arquimedes Gamboa's two-run triple in the sixth inning lifted the Reading Fightin Phils to a 5-3 win over the Trenton Thunder on Friday evening at Arm and Hammer Park. Jay Bruce joined the club as he begins his rehab assignment. The outfielder went 0-4 in the contest.

The R-Phils struck first in the opening frame with one run, but the Thunder answered with two of their own. The hosts took a 3-1 lead in the third inning, but RBI doubles by Josh Stephen and Nick Maton tied the game.

The two playoff-bound teams are set to play on Saturday at 7 p.m.