Reading United clinch 2nd straight conference title

READING, Pa. - The Reading United soccer team clinched their second straight conference championship with a 1-0 win over visiting Western Massachusetts Pioneer on Sunday night.

United got an early goal from Khori Bennett in the 43rd minute of Sundays contest. Bennett's goal in the first half would prove to be all United would need.

Last season Reading was claiming the Mid Atlantic Conference title, and with a slight change made by USL2 this season they are the Eastern Conference champions.

Awaiting Reading in the National Semifinals is South Georgia Tormenta FC2.