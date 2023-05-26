READING, Pa. - A battle for first place in the Keystone Division went down on the pitch Friday night. The PA Classics holding off Reading United, 2-1 to take the top spot for now.
The Classics grabbing the early lead, ninth minute of action Jailene DeJesus a Wilson alum puts one into the back of the net, 1-0. DeJesus would score both goals for the Classics, her second coming in the 17th minute.
Second half of action the United would breakthrough, 69th minute of action Olivia Thompson an Owen J Roberts alum puts one on goal to cut the deficit in half.
United would be held in check from there the rest of the way.
Battle for First Place in the Keystone Division
9th Minute of action...Pa Classic's KAITLYN LAIRD passes to JAILENE DEJESUS, The Wilson Grad Puts it Away - Pa Classic up 1-0
17th Minute, Wilson Product to Wilson Product...Elizabeth Estrada passes to DEJESUS, DEJESUS does the Rest - The St. Johns Player scores again....PA Classics up 2-1
69th Minute...Reading's LEILAH SALLEE (Fleetwood Product) passes to OLIVIA THOMPSON (Owen J Roberts) Thompson scores
Final PA Classics wins 2-1