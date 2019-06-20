Reading United continues hot streak, tops Evergreen FC 2-0

Sports

LEESBURG, Va. - Reading United pushes their streak of no matches lost in the regular season to 27 straight games with their 2-0 win over Evergreen FC Wednesday night. 

United broke the scoreless stalemate in the 62nd minute when Tsiki Ntsabeleng buried one in the back of the net. Their second goal coming late in the game on a penalty kick from Simon Becker. 

Goaltender Jahmali White posted his sixth shutout in as many starts on the season in the winning effort. 

Reading United returns home next Wednesday when they host the Rough Riders. 

