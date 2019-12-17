READING, Pa. - The Reading United A.C. will not participate in the U.S. Open Cup, the organization announced on Tuesday. The team cited issues with the U.S. Soccer's schedule that was released last week.
"We are sorry that U.S. Soccer does not feel the U23 player pool deserves the opportunity to participate in the 2020 U.S. Open Cup," the team wrote in a statement. "Given our history, and success within the U.S. Open Cup, this is not an easy decision for us, but we feel U.S. Soccer is showing utter disregard for clubs like Reading United A.C., and leagues like USL League Two, who still provide playing opportunity for U23 players.
"Should U.S. Soccer decide the advertised schedule will stand, and they choose to eliminate NCAA soccer players (and potentially some of the top U23 clubs in the country) from the U.S. Open Cup, then Reading United A.C. has no choice but to decline our deserved qualification for the 2020 US Open Cup."
The new schedule would align with the NCAA soccer season and prohibit college players or U-23 players to compete.