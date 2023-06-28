BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Reading United making the short trip down 222 to take on Lehigh Valley United on the pitch. A trip well worth it as Reading blanks Lehigh Valley, 4-0.
No scoring early on, but in the 30th minute Carlo Cavalier's shot rebounds off the post for Sam Hershey to send it home, 1-0. Before the halftime whistle, Shuma Susaki puts it past the near post for the, 2-0 lead.
In the second half, Tim Timchenko with the third goal of the match for Reading at the 68 minute mark. They'd tack on one more to improving to, 3-2-6 on the season.
Lehigh Valley United remains winless in 2023, 0-8-2.