Reading United downs Cedar Stars

READING, Pa. - Reading United A.C. defeated the Cedar Stars Rush 3-2 at Wilson High School's Gurski Stadium in a USL League Two game on Wednesday night. Max Galizzi, Felipe Hideki, and Bakary Bagayoko all scored in the first half for Reading, which proved to be enough for the victory.

United clinched the 2019 Mid-Atlantic Division title with their early season success as they now begin to prepare for the postseason. The team also is in contention for their Eastern Conference regular season crown.

The hosts jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the Cedar Stars found the back of the net. The score stood at 3-1 at the half before Cedar Stars scored in the 70th minute, which was their final goal of the evening.

Now with nine wins this season, Reading United next will face Lehigh Valley United on July 14.