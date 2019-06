BROOKYLN, N.Y. - Reading United kept their streak in tact with a 1-0 win on the road in Brooklyn, United have now played 25 straight regular season games without suffering a loss.

United broke the 0-0 tie in the 63rd minute with a strike from Delgado that would prove to be the game winner.

Reading returns home 5-0-1 to take on Ocean City this Saturday.