READING, Pa. - Reading Untied players and coaches haven't been together for training since February, and with the season cancelled any further training sessions are up in the air.
United players have been keeping themselves ready in their own homes during the sports shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manager Alan McCann feels for his players that aren't getting the exposure from scouts that they normally would out on the field in games and training. McCann hopes for a training period to be allowed during the Summer at some point.