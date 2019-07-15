Sports

Reading United readies for playoffs

READING, Pa. - The Reading United have a big week ahead as the playoffs near. The team takes on the Philadelphia Union, its parent club, in a friendly and then opens up play in the 2019 USAL League 2 Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The United won their second straight Mid-Atlantic Championship and will host GPS Portland Phoenix in a semifinal on Saturday night.

The team has high goals again this postseason after Reading advanced all the way to the PDL Championship a year ago.

