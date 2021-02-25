READING, Pa. - The Reading United released their 2021 USL League Two schedule on Thursday. The team's season is set to begin on May 15 with the 2021 home opener slated for May 21.
In total the team is scheduled to play 14 contests in the Mid-Atlantic Division. All home games will be played at Exeter's Don Thomas Stadium.
The organization is still in the midst of holding tryouts for the team as well as their reserve and U-20 squads.
This year's campaign is first for new head coach Casey Moore. This season is also the 25th anniversary season for the organization.