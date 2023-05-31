READING, Pa. - Early portion of the season for Reading United women's soccer continued at Alvernia University. United picking up their second win, 3-1 over Torch FC.
Early in this one, Halyer Gschrey burying one with an open goal in the fourth minute, 1-0 United. 14 minutes later, the Torch FC tying things up, Nia Musquiz with the equalizer.
Still in the first half, 30th minute of play, Mary Kuhn turns of the jets to blow past the defense and put one into the back of the net, 2-1 United. They would add another goal in stoppage time to put the game out of reach.
They would hang on from their to improve their record to, 2-1-1.