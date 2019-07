READING, Pa. - Reading United won its second straight eastern conference crown over the weekend and heads to the national semi-finals this weekend in Statesboro, Georgia. The Berks County club won 1-0 over the weekend to head to this next round of USL League 2 postseason play.

In the national semis, the United will face the southern conference champions, South Georgia Tormenta U-23's. The game is slated for Sunday at 8 p.m.