Reading United wins fourth straight game

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:13 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 11:14 PM EDT

TEANECK, N.J. - Reading United edged Cedar Stars Academy 1-0 in Tuesday evening for their fourth straight win to start the 2019 season. The game was halted late in the second half for over an hour due to a lightning delay, but the contest was completed.

The lone goal of the contest came from Kalil El Medkhar in the 16th minute. That was all Reading needed to earn the road victory.

The United has some time to enjoy this win. The club returns to action on June 5 in Long Island.

