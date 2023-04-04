READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils have announced their initial roster for the 2023 season on Tuesday afternoon. Mick Abel highlighting the squad starting the year off in Baseballtown.
Abel is the second ranked prospect overall in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, making his return to Reading where he finished the 2022 season with five appearances.
The right hander is the only healthy arm out of the trip of Andrew Painter and Griff McGarry to open the season for the Fightin Phils.
No the only top-10 prospect to be starting their season off in Reading, Johan Rojas, the sixth overall in the organization, will start his 2023 campaign off in a Fightins uniform.
The full roster can be found on the Fightin Phils website.