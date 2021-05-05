READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils are taking a unique approach to their starting pitching, a piggy-back system. Although unique, the style isn't new and the Fightins are not alone in this approach.
The concept of a piggy-back is you'll have one starter work three to four innings before coming out and another starter from the bullpen coming in. It's a way to help gradually build up the pitching staff after a year away.
In the beginning of the season, this method will help to keep innings down. This won't be the case every night as some starters will throw as they normally would.
Workloads can be expected to expand as the season moves along.