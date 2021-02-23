The BCIAA boys' basketball tournament began on Tuesday after the games were postponed from Monday due to the inclement weather.
In today's action, Reading High, Wilson, Muhlenberg, and Conrad Weiser were victorious.
The Red Knights bested Schuylkill Valley 76-20. They led 41-10 at halftime.
The Bulldogs defeated Oley Valley 68-29. Stevie Mitchell led all scorers with 17 points for the Bulldogs.
The Muhls defeated Governor Mifflin 58-56. The Muhls increased their lead to eight in the fourth quarter, but the Mustangs closed the gap before falling short. Greg Suber tied the game high total with 18 points for Mifflin.
The Scouts edged Wyomissing 55-49. Weiser was led by Evan Smith, who recorded 30 points.
The latest brackets are available at bciaa.org.