READING, Pa. - Reading and Wilson West Lawn opening up home play for the first time this season. Both the Red Knights and Bulldogs taking care of business on their home courts.
The Red Knights playing host to Central York, and they would cruise from the halftime mark on, 87-68. The defending champs looked to be in midseason form.
Ruben Rodriguez led all scorers with 31 points in the win for the Red Knights, Aris Rodriguez woud finish with 30. Aris would score 14 of his 30 points in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs hosting Central Dauphin, and rolling much like their counterparts up the road, 59-48.
After jumping out to a 16-1 lead early on, the Bulldogs would settle in and continue to remain in control from there. Aidan Melograna and Cleveland Harding each finishing with 14 points in the win.
Wilson West Lawn improves to 2-0 on the season.