WHITEHALL, Pa. - Bash at the Beach day one, an indoor affair thanks to mother nature. Two teams from Berks County making their presence knowing in the early action, as another EPC school advances to Saturday.
One of those Berks teams, Reading High School handling their business against Southern Lehigh, 62-41.
The Red Knights wasting no time in this one, burying three pointers throughout the first half. They held a 27-9 advantage at one point in the first half en route to the win.
The other Berks team to move on in the winners bracket, Wilson-West Lawn. The Bulldogs cruising past Allen, 67-38.
Cameron Jones and Ofure Odiale getting it done for the Bulldogs in the win, Jones leading the way with 19 points and Odiale adding 12.
Whitehall taking to their home court, and defending it with a 48-29 win over Daniel Boone to advance to the weekend.
The Zephyrs kept the Blazers within arms length most of the night, leading by 10 at one point in the second half before starting to pull away en route to the win.