Berks county high school boys basketball tipping off across the region. The defending 6A state champs, Reading and Wilson West Lawn starting the season off with wins.
The Red Knights opened their season against Imhotep Charter out of Philadelphia, and they hung on for a 60-57 win.
Daniel Alcantara playing a big role in the win, 14 of his 27 points coming in the first half. The Red Knights seemingly having a response to most baskets down the stretch, Joey Chapman assisting in that keeping Imhotep an arms length away late. Chapman finished with 16 points.
Elsewhere in the region, Wilson cruised to a victory over Pottsville, 45-23.
The Bulldogs held Pottsville to 13 points in the first half, holding a 30-13 advantage at the half. Cam Jones and Foday Sillah would tie for the most points in the win, with 10 apiece.