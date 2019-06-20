Reading wins 3rd straight, takes game one over Akron

READING, Pa. - The Fightin Phils and Rubber Ducks found themselves in a doubleheader on Wednesday night, Reading taking game one 6-4.

Akron got the scoring started in the top of the third with three runs, the Fightins would respond in the home half with a three-run double by Cornelius Randolph. Reading would grab the lead for good in the fourth after a Darick Hall three-run home run.

Game two is currently underway in the bottom of the fifth inning tied at one run apiece.

Reading and Akron will finish up their series tomorrow night.