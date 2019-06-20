Sports

Reading wins 3rd straight, takes game one over Akron

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 11:14 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 11:14 PM EDT

Reading wins 3rd straight, takes game one over Akron

READING, Pa. - The Fightin Phils and Rubber Ducks found themselves in a doubleheader on Wednesday night, Reading taking game one 6-4. 

Akron got the scoring started in the top of the third with three runs, the Fightins would respond in the home half with a three-run double by Cornelius Randolph. Reading would grab the lead for good in the fourth after a Darick Hall three-run home run. 

Game two is currently underway in the bottom of the fifth inning tied at one run apiece. 

Reading and Akron will finish up their series tomorrow night. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Reading wins 3rd straight, takes game one over Akron

New Reading wins 3rd straight, takes game one over Akron

Bruised ace Scherzer leads Nationals to sweep of Phillies
Associated Press

New Bruised ace Scherzer leads Nationals to sweep of Phillies

Reading United continues hot streak, tops Evergreen FC 2-0

New Reading United continues hot streak, tops Evergreen FC 2-0

Annual 'Bash at the Beach' begins Thursday

Annual 'Bash at the Beach' begins Thursday

Steel FC return to Goodman for a match

Steel FC return to Goodman for a match

Flyers' 'win-now' offseason continues with Hayes signing
Associated Press

Flyers' 'win-now' offseason continues with Hayes signing

Corbin pitches Nats past Phillies 6-2 in doubleheader opener

Corbin pitches Nats past Phillies 6-2 in doubleheader opener

IronPigs skid continues with 6th straight loss

IronPigs skid continues with 6th straight loss

Reading Wizards to hold open tryouts this weekend

Reading Wizards to hold open tryouts this weekend

Bethlehem boxer signs with local promotion company

Bethlehem boxer signs with local promotion company