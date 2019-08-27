Reading wins 4-2, gets closer to clinching

READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Bowie Baysox 4-2 on Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium to get one step closer to securing a playoff spot. With Monday's victory, the R-Phils dropped their magic number to two with seven games left in the regular season.

The two teams traded runs in the opening frame and the game remained tied at one until the fourth when Cornelius Randolph hit a two-run home run that gave Reading (77-55) a 3-1 advantage. Reading's last run of the game, came in the seventh via a throwing error by Bowie.

The Baysox committed three fielding errors in the game.

Connor Seabold started for the Fightins and pitched seven innings to earn the win.

The two teams are set to play on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.