READING, Pa. - Reading hosting their annual morning game on Tuesday, opening up their homestand against Bowie. The Fightins treating the fans to an early day win, 6-2.
The Fightins put up all six runs in the first inning en route to the win over the Baysox.
Aldrem Corredor and Freylin Minyety each driving in multiple runs in the first inning. Corredor with a two-run single to open things up at 2-0, and later Minyety would drive in three more with a double, that pushed the lead to 6-0.
The win was Readings fourth in a row.