BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Readings offense goes off in second straight win over Binghamton, 9-3.
The Fightins recorded 15 hits in the on Wednesday night. Four fightins batters finished with at least two hits. Josh Ockimey and Aldrem Corredor each with three hits.
Reading laid it on early and often, four runs between the first, two innings of the game. Part of that early run was Jhailyn Ortiz's 12th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the first inning.
The Rumble Ponies would get three runs back in the fourth inning to cut the deficit to one, but they'd get no closer.
Seventh and Eighth innings, Fightins bats get back to work. Corredor clearing the bases with a long single in the seventh to break the game open, pushing the leas back up to three.
Later in the eighth, Logan O'Hoppe with the finishing touch, driving in two on an infield single thanks in part to a throwing error. O'Hoppe finishing with one RBI, but accounted for two due in part to fielder's choice or an error.
On the mound, five Fightins pitchers combined to strikeout 14 Rumble Ponies batters in the win.