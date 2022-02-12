READING, Pa. - Reading scores six, in high scoring affair to take down Trois-Rivieres, 6-4.
Both teams tallied three goals in the first period to make things even with two periods to play. Each team with one goal apiece in the second, the Royals would then score the lone two goals of the third period for the win.
Patrick Bajkov would score twice in the win over the Lions, the other four goals coming from four different goal scorers.
Reading is seven points ahead in the standings following their fifth straight win. Both of these teams hit the ice again Saturday night.