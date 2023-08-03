HARTFORD, Ct. - Reading picked up its third straight win over Hartford on Thursday night, 5-4. Both teams were held scoreless after the fifth inning when the Fightin Phils took the lead.
The Fightins took the early lead in the second inning when Pedro Martinez launched his third home run of the season, 1-0. It would be all Yard Goats for a brief period following that blast.
In the bottom of the second the Yard Goats would grab the lead with two runs driven in, they would add two more runs in the fourth inning.
A big response by the Fightins in the top of the fifth, they would get a pair of home runs from Casey Martin and Madison Stokes. Martin would launch a solo home run before Stokes sent a three run shot over the center field wall.
Five pitchers would combine to shut out the Yard Goats the rest of the way, allowing just four hits.