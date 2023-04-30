READING, Pa. - The Royals scored four unanswered goals over the final periods of a 6-2 victory over Maine to close out the first round series in the Kelly Cup playoffs four games to two.
Six different players scored for Reading as Jacob Gaucher, Garrett McFadden, Zayde Wisdom, Tyler Heidt and Brendan Hoffmann all lit the lamp for the hosts. It was all Reading after the Mariners scored to tie the contest at 2-2 just over three minutes into the second. The Royals would respond with two goals in the next three minutes to take control.
Gaucher added a pair of assists and Evan Barratt recorded three assists as Reading awaits the winner of the Newfoundland-Adirondack series. The Growlers currently lead that series 3-1.