READING, Pa. - Reading was cooled off a little bit on Thursday night by the team they're chasing in first place. Portland coming out on top in Baseballtown, 3-1.
The Fightin Phils grabbed the early lead, Kevin Vicuna hitting into a fielder's choice RBI in the first inning. After that point, the Fightins bats were stifled, managing just five hits the whole game.
In the second inning, the Sea Dogs answered right back with two runs to grab the lead, they would tack on one more in the third en route to the win.