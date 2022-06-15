READING, Pa. - Portland bounced back in game two on Wednesday night, allowing just one run in a, 6-1 win over Reading to tie the series up at one game apiece.
The Fightins struggled at the plate, managing to get just four hits along with their lone run in the loss.
Jhailyn Ortiz providing the only Fightins run of the night, and it wouldn't come until the ninth inning on a solo home run.
The Sea Dogs held an early, 1-0 lead and would break the game open in the fifth with a three-run inning to push their lead to 4-0. They'd tack on two more insurance runs in the seventh.