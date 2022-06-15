Today

A shower or t-storm in the area early, then clouds and some sun and becoming more humid. A t-storm possible again later in the day.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy and humid with a shower or thunderstorm possible, mainly early.

Tomorrow

Very warm and becoming breezy with some sun. There could be another shower or t-storm in spots midday and afternoon. Humid for a while, then turning more comfortable late in the day.