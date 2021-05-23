AKRON, Oh. - The Akron RubberDucks outpowered the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday afternoon, 13-1. Reading dropping their fourth straight game to the RubberDucks to close out the series.
Akron jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the first inning, each team would then go scoreless until the sixth. The Fightins would get within two, when Arquimedes Gamboa launched a solo shot to left.
In the bottom half of the inning the RubberDucks would drive in four runs to push their lead to six runs, and put this well out of reach. They would score three more runs apiece in the seventh and eighth innings.
The Fightins will return home from their roadtrip to begin a six game series against Richmond on Tuesday night.