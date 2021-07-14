READING, Pa. - Reading outfielder Jorge Bonifacio is chasing the same dream as all other Minor Leaguers, only difference, he has gotten a taste of "The Show" before.
Bonifacio has played in 217 games in the majors, across four seasons, making his debut in 2017 for the Kansas City Royals. His first career MLB hit and home run both coming off of Yu Darvish.
Currently for the Fightins, Bonifacio is making a strong case to get another shot with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs thus far in the season.
For now, the outfielder is enjoying this moment with this team and taking everything one step at a time. His teammates have commented on mentor like ability within the clubhouse.
Bonifacio will continue to keep the positive energy for his teammates while taking the steps necessary to get his shot at the MLB level again.