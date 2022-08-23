READING, Pa. - A six-run, fifth inning for Binghamton spells doom for Reading in series opening loss, 8-6.
The Fightins jumped out to a 3-0 lead through the games first, two innings. They would trail by two runs after the big fifth inning by the Rumble Ponies. Two runs too short, the Fightins score two runs in the ninth but that's all they'd manage.
Johan Rojas led the way offensively with two RBIs for the Fightins, one being his third home run of the season.
Reading finds themselves three and a half games back of first place Somerset.