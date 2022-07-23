SOMERSET, N.J. - Reading returns to action on the road with a two-run loss to Somerset, 10-8.
The Fightin Phils came storming back in the final two innings but came up just short to the Patriots. Reading scored four runs between the eighth and ninth inning coming up just short.
One first inning run gave the Fightins an early lead before the Patriots took the game over. The Fightins would briefly grab the lead back with a three-run fourth inning.
Bottom half of the fourth, the Patriots would score three runs of their own to grab the lead right back for good. A four-run seventh inning secured the win for the Patriots.
Two Fightins batters recorded two RBIs in the effort, Simon Muzziotti and Vito Friscia.