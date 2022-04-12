AKRON, Oh. - Reading rallied late but fell just short of tying up the game in the ninth to fall in Akron, 5-4.
The Fightin Phils entered the eighth inning down 5-0, and the rally began. The Wendell Rijo laced a two-run hit into right field, and thanks to a throwing error was able to reach home on the same play, 5-3 heading into the ninth.
Logan O'Hoppe drove in the fourth run with an RBI single, but that's where the rally would stop.
Mike Adams and Matt Seelinger were the relief pitchers that helped to keep the Fightins in this game with clutch efforts on the mound in the final three innings.
Reading and Akron will get underway at 6:35 PM on Wednesday.