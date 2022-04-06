READING, Pa. - Hoping to follow the successful path of Seranthony Dominguez by making the transition from starter to reliever, Reading's Francisco Morales is going to try a new role in 2022 after a shaky season as a starter a year ago.
The early returns are positive as Morales pitched a pair of scoreless innings in spring training and picked up a save along the way. He struck out four batters in Florida and the organization are optimistic that has live fastball and slider will play well in relief as long as he can throw strikes.
"I think he's gonna do really well with being a reliever," R-Phils manager Shawn Williams said. "He loves it, he's looking forward to it. He had a great spring training as a reliever, closing, late-inning guy. It's honestly been really good, he threw really well the other night in Lehigh on Sunday night."
The Fightin Phils open up their 2022 season at home on Friday against Somerset.