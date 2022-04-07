READING, Pa. - The Eastern League will begin regular season games on Friday night with Reading taking on Somerset in one of six games scheduled at Northeast venues stretching from Bowie, Md. to Portland, Maine.
When starting pitcher James McArthur takes the mound for Reading in the 6:45 p.m. start at FirstEnergy Stadium his receiver is likely to be Logan O'Hoppe. The 22-year old catcher is rising up the prospect chart within the organization. O'Hoppe hears the buzz, but tries to tune it out.
"That stuff is out of my control," O'Hoppe said. If I do what I can to prepare during the day then the game takes care of itself. That's something I'm going to keep harping on going forward."