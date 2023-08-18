READING, Pa. - Reading broke its skid during the home stand on Thursday night with a, 5-4 win over Somerset. The Fightin Phils getting a clutch solo home run from Max McDowell for the win.
The Fightins would start things off on a positive note, Carlos De La Cruz would launch a solo shot in the first inning, 1-0. The Patriots didn't take control of this game until late.
In the top of the seventh, now up, 2-1 the Patriots would get a solo shot to push the lead further ahead, 3-1. The Fightins showing plenty of fight moving forward.
Oliver Dunn continues to swing a hot bat launching a three run shot in the home half of the seventh to give the Fightins a, 4-3 lead. After the Patriots tied it again in the eighth inning, Max McDowell responded.
McDowell would launch a solo shot to break the tie and give the Fightins their first win of the series.