READING, Pa. - Reading broke its skid during the home stand on Thursday night with a, 5-4 win over Somerset. The Fightin Phils getting a clutch solo home run from Max McDowell for the win.

The Fightins would start things off on a positive note, Carlos De La Cruz would launch a solo shot in the first inning, 1-0. The Patriots didn't take control of this game until late. 

In the top of the seventh, now up, 2-1 the Patriots would get a solo shot to push the lead further ahead,  3-1. The Fightins showing plenty of fight moving forward. 

Oliver Dunn continues to swing a hot bat launching a three run shot in the home half of the seventh to give the Fightins a,  4-3 lead. After the Patriots tied it again in the eighth inning, Max McDowell responded.

McDowell would launch a solo shot to break the tie and give the Fightins their first win of the series.