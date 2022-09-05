Mick Abel, the #2 prospect in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week ending September 4.
The right-hander was the 15th overall pick of the Phillies in the first round of the 2020 draft. He threw five shutout innings for Reading against the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday, allowing just one hit and striking out eight on 68 pitches.
Abel, who turned 21 in August, is the third Fightin Phils player to be honored with a weekly award joining Logan O'Hoppe (May 23) and Jhailyn Ortiz (May 16).