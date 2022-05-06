PORTLAND, Me. - Reading scores just two runs total in back-to-back loses during Thursdays doubleheader.
Portland downed the Fightins in game one, 3-1. The lone Fightins run not even registered as an RBI, coming by way of a throwing error in the fourth inning. The run tied the game up briefly before the Sea Dogs scored twice in the bottom half.
Game two, the Fightins wouldn't even score until the seventh inning, dropping this one, 5-1.
The Sea Dogs grabbed a 1-0 lead after the first and held on to that until the fifth inning where they would tack on three more. They'd add one more in the sixth for a 5-0 lead.
Jonathan Guzman drove in the Fightins lone run on a groundout in the seventh.
Reading will look to snap an 0-3 start to this series on Friday.