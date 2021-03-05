READING, Pa. - Before the Reading High School boys' basketball team takes to the court for their District III-6A opener Friday night, the Red Knights already had something to cheer about. Senior Moro Osumanu announced his commitment to West Chester University.
The Red Knights senior has averaged right around 15 points-per-game this season, and has been a key factor in the teams success. He will now take his talents to the Pennsylvania Scholastic Athletic Conference East, and play at the Division Two level.
Reading opens their District tournament with a home matchup against Red Lion.