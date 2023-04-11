READING, Pa. - The Reading Fightin Phils opened up the home portion of their season Tuesday night, starting a series with Hartford. The Yard Goats playing spoiler in the home opener, 8-6.
The Fightin Phils getting on the board first in this one, Oliver Dunn driving in the first run of the game on an RBI single. McCarthy Tatum would later drive in Dunn on an RBI single to give the Fightins a, 2-0 lead after the first inning.
Third inning, the Yard Goats would tie things up at two on a two-run double by Hunter Goodman.
Bottom of the third, the Fightins would respond with two more runs, Matt Kroon launched his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to right field. Kroon the lone Fightins batter with more than one RBI.
From there, the Yard Goats would begin to take over. Moving ahead to the seventh inning, back-to-back home runs would pull the Yard Goats even again. Next inning, they would strike with four more runs to grab the lead.
Eddy Diaz breaks the tie with an RBI single for the Yard Goats in the top of the eighth. Next batter, Bladimir Restituyo would line a two-run double to left adding to the lead. Another run coming across on a fielding error to double-up the Fightins.
Bottom half of the inning, the Fightins trying to rally back into this one. Baron Radcliff would launch the second R-Phils home run of the night, a solo shot. A fielding error would lead to the second Fightins run, but that's all they would manage the rest of the way.
Reading remains winless through four games this season.