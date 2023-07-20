ALTOONA, Pa. - Reading tries to pull off a late comeback but comes up just short in the ninth, falling to Altoona on Thursday night, 4-3.
Jumping out of the gate early the Fightin Phils would grab hold of a, 2-0 lead through two innings of play. Caros De La Cruz ripped an RBI single in the first inning to open the scoring, and Cody Roberts launched a solo home run in the second.
They would hold on to a two-run lead until the end of the sixth inning. The Curve would score three runs in the sixth, all by way of small ball. In the bottom of the eighth they would tack on one more, a solo home run that would prove to be the game winner.
Trying to mount a rally in the top of the ninth, De La Cruz would drive in his second run of the game with another RBI single. That run the last for the Fightins who dropped their second game of the series.