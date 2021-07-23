MANCHESTER, N.H. - Reading rallied in the ninth with a chance to tie but a strikeout ended their comeback and the game. New Hampshire picks up their second straight win of the series, 5-4.
The Fightins scored all four of their runs in the ninth inning, Luke Miller and Arquimedes Gamboa drove in three of the four runs. One of the runs was scored thanks to a bases loaded walk drawn by Matt Kroon.
A three-run fifth inning proved to be the deciding factor for the Fisher Cats in the win.
Reading will look to bounce back and grab a one-game advantage in the series on Saturday night.