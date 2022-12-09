READING, Pa. - Hoop Group Showcase taking place at the Giegle Complex, Reading and Muhlenberg squaring off against some of the top contenders from Philadelphia.
The Red Knights head coach Rick Perez would make some program history when the night was over. The Red Knights, 68-65 win over Cardinal O'Hara was Perez's 252, putting him at the top of the list in program history.
Myles Grey led the way in the win with 20 points, he would hit a late three to give the lead back to the Red Knights heading into the final stretch of the game.
Second game, the Muhls coming up short against Bonner Prendergast for their first loss of the season, 71-51.
The Muhls hanging in throughout the first half, but Kevin Rucker Jr. took over for the Bonner in the fourth quarter. He would finish with a game-high 21 points.