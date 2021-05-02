READING, Pa. - After a multi-title season, ending with PIAA-6A gold, Reading's Rick Perez was named the 6A boys basketball Coach of the Year.
The Red Knights almost didn't have a season with the school board initially ruling to cancel all Winter Sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and their head coach was suspended in the Fall.
When the board changed their minds and voted to allow for a Winter sports season to occur they ended Perez's suspension too.
An unprecedented season due to the pandemic didn't stop the Red Knights from bringing home District 3 and PIAA gold. They finished the season with a 26-2 record, falling to Wilson in the Berks title game and avenging that loss in the District title game. They would go on to beat Archbishop Wood, a top 10 program nationally in the 6A PIAA championship.
Perez would earn his second state title as a head coach and as a result, his second Coach of the Year honors.